Heat Alerts remain in effect through Friday evening









An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for southeast Kansas and Barton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton and Vernon counties in southwest Missouri through Friday evening and for Craig, Mayes and Ottawa counties in northeast Oklahoma until 8 PM this evening.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Barry county in southwest Missouri until 9 PM Friday, for northwest Arkansas and Delaware county in northeast Oklahoma until 8 PM this evening and for all of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas from noon to 8 PM Friday.

Regardless of if you are under a warning or advisory, expect heat indices between 105 and 110 this evening and again Friday afternoon and evening.

Much of Friday and Saturday are expected to feature mostly sunny skies. A stray shower may make it toward the area Friday afternoon, but most precipitation should stay east of the Four States. Highs will be in the mid to upper-90s Friday and Saturday.

Showers and thunderstorms become more likely Saturday night. A few storms may be strong, with gusty winds the primary threat.

Scattered showers and storms may linger into early Sunday, with cooler conditions to follow. Expect a return to mostly clear skies from Sunday night through next Thursday. Highs from Sunday to Thursday will be in the mid to upper-80s. Humidity will start to increase once again starting Tuesday, but it will not feel as uncomfortable as the current heat wave.

Have a great Friday!