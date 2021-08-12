Heat Advisory until 8 PM this evening









A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire Four State area until 8 PM this evening. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid-90s and heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees will be possible.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become possible tonight out ahead of a cold front. Chances for off-and-on storms will last into Friday and Saturday.

It will still be very humid on Friday, with highs in the lower-90s. For the weekend, high temperatures will cool to the mid to upper-80s.

Most rain should come to an end by Saturday night and Sunday, but a small chance of a storm still exists. I would not cancel any plans for Sunday, though.

From Monday through Tuesday, mainly sunny skies are expected, with just a small chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Highs early next week will remain in the mid to upper-80s.

Stay cool and have a great rest of your Thursday!