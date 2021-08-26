Heat Advisory remains in effect through this evening









A Heat Advisory remains in effect for southwest Missouri, southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma through this evening. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper-90s, with heat indices up to 110 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy, with lows in the mid-70s.

Mostly sunny skies continue Friday. It will still be very humid, but it will be a touch cooler, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values up to 100 degrees.

The weekend will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-90s. There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm Sunday afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.

The chance for rain picks up a bit Monday, but there’s still no guarantee that all areas will see rain. Highs from Monday through Wednesday will be right around the 90 degree mark.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!