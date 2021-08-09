Heat Advisory in effect through Thursday; Pop-up storms this week?

A Heat Advisory in is effect for most of the Four States through Thursday evening due to heat indices near 105° each afternoon. Actual temperatures will be in the middle 90s, so the humidity will be causing dangerous conditions–keep hydrated, stay shaded, and try to avoid time outside through this time period.

Pop-up afternoon storms are possible each day, but the best chances will lie close to Friday and into the weekend. This is as a cold front passes over the Four States, cooling us down slightly, but the front will stall to our south and provide a few chance for rain into early next week. Note: We will all stay mostly dry–just humid–over the 7-day forecast, but some of the rain we do see could be heavy at times and be a nuisance to us.