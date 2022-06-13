Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for all of the Four States through 8 PM Monday for heat index values up to 110° possible through the day. Monday will be hot and humid, and while winds will gust up to 30 MPH at times, this won’t provide much relief from the heat. Temperatures will warm into the middle 90s this afternoon and only cool into the upper 70s tonight. We’ll remain in the 90s all week long with hardly any relief. Late Wednesday into Thursday could see a few showers or storms, but most of the rain looks to stay north of the Four States, We’ll keep you updated.







