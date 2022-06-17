Another heat advisory is in effect for most of Southeast Kansas and all of Southwest Missouri through 8 PM Friday due to expected heat index values near 105° in the afternoon. Actual temperatures will warm into the middle 90s with mostly sunny skies and calm southerly winds. Overnight, we’ll cool into the lower 70s before more days in the 90s this weekend.

Saturday has a small chance for afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms, but these will be isolated in nature, so only a few of us will see this. Abundant sunshine will lead us into Sunday with heat index values near 100° through next week. We’ll see more cloud cover into the middle and end of next week.