Heat advisories have returned to the Four States for your Thursday as feels like temperatures will be near 105° this afternoon. We’ll see partly sunny skies and calmer winds as we warm into the middle 90s today. Overnight, clouds will decrease early on as we only cool into the middle 70s.

Temperatures will remain in the 90s through the 7-day forecast as heat index values will likely exceed 100° for a while. There is a slight chance that Saturday afternoon could feature a few pop-up thunderstorms, but most–if not all–of us should remain dry. Abundant sunshine will lead us into Father’s Day Sunday and the first official day of summer on Tuesday.