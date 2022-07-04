A heat advisory is in effect for all of the Four States through Monday for heat index values up to 109° possible this afternoon. We’ll also see mostly sunny skies and a southwest wind through a dry 4th of July. Overnight, we’ll only cool into the upper 70s with muggy conditions expected to persist.

Excessive heat is expected to stick with us through this week with high temperatures in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Heat index values will be even higher than that, with heat advisories likely to be extended through the week. The only chance for a brief relief from the heat is into Saturday with a very slight rain chance. However, mostly dry and warm conditions look to persist for most of July.