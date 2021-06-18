Heat Advisory for portions of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas Today









Happy Friday!

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon to 7 PM for Barry, Barton, Bourbon, Cedar, Cherokee, Crawford, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton and Vernon counties. Highs are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s. Heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees will be possible, so make sure to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors.

The weekend looks just a touch cooler, with mostly sunny skies continuing and highs in the lower-90s.

We’ll have a good chance of showers and thunderstorms from Sunday night into Monday out ahead of a cold front, with high temperatures cooling to the upper-70s for Tuesday.

We’ll start to warm up again for Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s and back to 90 degrees with humidity returning for Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will again be possible Thursday.

Have a great weekend!