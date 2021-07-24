Heat Advisory for part of the Four States Sunday









A Heat Advisory is in effect Sunday for northeast Oklahoma, as well as Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties. Heat index values could reach as high as 115 degrees in these areas. For southwest Missouri and the remainder of the Four States, expect heat indices closer to 105 degrees.

A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible from tonight into Tuesday. Not everyone will get in on the rain, but the highest rain chances should come during the day on Monday.

Highs in the low to mid-90s are expected from Sunday to Tuesday.

A good deal of sunshine is then expected from Wednesday into next weekend, with highs in the mid-90s. Plenty of humidity will lead to heat index values frequently in the range of 100 to 115 degrees.

Stay hydrated and stay cool!