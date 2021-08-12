Heat Advisory Expires Tonight, Scattered Storms Friday

Local Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our heat wave is about to come to an end for a while. A Cool Front will slide into the Four States overnight sparking a few showers and storms. Mainly north of Joplin and I-44. Widespread severe weather is not expected but we could see damaging wind with a few of the stronger storms. The front will likely not make it through Joplin until midday Friday. This is when we’ll see a better chance of more widespread showers and storms.

Cooler air follows for the weekend with highs only in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission