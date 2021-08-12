Heat Advisory Expires Tonight, Scattered Storms Friday







Our heat wave is about to come to an end for a while. A Cool Front will slide into the Four States overnight sparking a few showers and storms. Mainly north of Joplin and I-44. Widespread severe weather is not expected but we could see damaging wind with a few of the stronger storms. The front will likely not make it through Joplin until midday Friday. This is when we’ll see a better chance of more widespread showers and storms.

Cooler air follows for the weekend with highs only in the 80s and lows in the 60s.