After some much-needed rain yesterday, heat advisories return to end the first work week of August. Temperatures will warm into the upper 90s with heat indices up to 107° possible this afternoon. There is also a slight chance for a few pop-up showers and storms to form later today and tonight, but most will stay dry. We’ll cool into the upper 70s overnight.

The weekend will be the same as today, just dry and breezy. Clouds will increase late Sunday ahead of a rain system that will move towards the Four States early next week. It will provide on and off chances for showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and even into Wednesday. This system will briefly cool us closer to average temperatures before we warm back up again by the end of next week.