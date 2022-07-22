Temperatures will again warm above 100° today, but the return of the humidity will lead to a heat index up to 108° this afternoon. Heat Advisories are in effect for just about all of the Four States for today, tomorrow & Sunday. We’ll cool into the middle 70s overnight before winds pick up at times this weekend. This increase in winds and humidity will eventually lead to some rain chances next week.









Most of the Four States have now entered into a Severe Drought, but the 6-10 day precipitation outlook favors a few rain chances for us. Right now, rain should stay north on Monday & Tuesday, but chances increase for all of us by Wednesday & Thursday. It’s still a little too early to talk about exact timing, locations and totals, but don’t expect continuous & widespread rainfall during this time–there will be plenty of dry time. However, this system should cool us at least into the middle 90s by the end of next week.