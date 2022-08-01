After some much-needed relief this weekend, Heat Advisories define the first 3 days of August. Actual temperatures will warm into the middle 90s with heat indices over 100° for your Monday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and winds gust up to 25 MPH out of the southwest through the day. Temperatures will cool into the middle 70s tonight before actual temperatures warm to near 100° again tomorrow. Heat indices could near 107° on Wednesday before a cold front approaches us late in the day.

Rain chances will increase into Wednesday evening, leading us into Thursday morning. No severe weather is expected at this time, but thunder and lightning will be likely. This system will cool us into the middle 90s to end this week with little to no humidity. However, heat and humidity look to return by the first weekend of August.