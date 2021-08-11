Heat Advisories continue, relief in sight









A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of southwest Missouri, as well as Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford counties in southeast Kansas, until 8 PM Thursday and for northeast Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas and Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties in southeast Kansas until 8 PM this evening. Heat indices up to 110 degrees will remain possible.

Highs will be in the mid-90s today and tomorrow. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms increase late Thursday night and will remain through the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the lower-90s, with temperatures cooling to the upper-80s from Saturday through next Tuesday.

A small chance of a shower or storm will linger into early next week, though most of us should be done with rain after the weekend.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday and stay cool!