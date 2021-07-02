







A gorgeous 4th of July weekend is in store. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper-80s are expected for both Saturday and Sunday. We will notice conditions will start to become more humid.

There is a very small chance of a shower or thunderstorm for Monday and Tuesday, but most areas should stay dry and actually see a good deal of sunshine. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper-80s.

A few showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday, with highs cooling from the upper-80s Wednesday to the lower-80s Thursday.

Primarily dry conditions should return for Friday, with highs in the mid-80s.

Enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend!