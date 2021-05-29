Good Chance of Rain Memorial Day









Mostly clear skies are expected tonight. We may see a few areas of patchy fog. With light winds, low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper-40s. Some locations in northeast Oklahoma may get lucky and stay at the 50 degree mark.

Temperatures will stay unseasonably cool over the next few days, with highs only in the mid to upper-60s for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday’s lower-70s may feel like a heatwave, but normal temperatures are in the lower-80s here in late-May (very nearly June).

We should stay dry Sunday, with just mainly cloudy skies. We’ll have a good chance of showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Neither day looks to be a complete washout, but I would expect all areas will see rain move through at some point. An isolated shower or storm will remain possible Wednesday. For Thursday and Friday, forecast models are in disagreement on our chances for rain, so we’ll just keep a small 20% chance in the forecast for now. There will be a slightly better chance of scattered showers and storms next Saturday.

We should finally start to get back to normal high temperatures late in the week, with highs in the upper-70s Thursday and into the lower-80s for Friday and Saturday.

Have a great rest of your weekend!