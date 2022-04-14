Frost has formed across the Four States on this Thursday morning, but as the day goes on, temperatures will warm into the middle 60s, thanks to a lot of sunshine and winds out of the southwest. Clouds will increase overnight, and temperatures will only cool into the upper 40s tomorrow morning.

Friday has a slight chance for rain, with the best chance being some pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon & evening mainly along and south of I-44. No severe weather is expected, but we could hear some rumbles of thunder into early Friday night.

We’ll see plenty of dry time this weekend, but another chance for some rain showers exists late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s this weekend and into Monday with some sunshine. Another chance for rain will be with us into Wednesday as temperatures warm back into the lower 70s by the middle of next week.