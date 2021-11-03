Frost/freeze likely late tonight; Warming trend into the weekend

Wednesday will see temperatures in the upper 40s and clouds slowly decreasing through the day. Temperatures will drop to right around freezing tonight, so a Freeze Watch has been issued for SW MO, NW AR and parts of SE KS and NE OK until 9am Thursday morning. Slightly warmer temperatures are expected near Wichita, so most areas west will see just a frost–the rest of us will likely see a frost, but a freeze cannot be ruled out. Either way, cover up or bring in sensitive plants before bed tonight and plan extra time to let your car warm up tomorrow morning. Frost is possible again Friday morning, and then temperatures will warm above average heading into the weekend.