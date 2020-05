Clear and cool conditions are in place tonight with patchy frost likely after 3 AM. A frost advisory is in effect until 7 AM Saturday. We stay unseasonably cool for several days, too. Highs will only be in the upper 50s and lower 60s into early next week.

Our weather pattern changes as the upper flow starts to come out of the southwest next week. This will give us several chances for showers and storms. A few strong to severe storms will be possible next week.