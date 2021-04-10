Frost Advisory for Southeast Kansas









It will be chilly tonight. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties for tonight and Sunday morning. Lows in the mid-30s will be possible from Parsons to Chanute and points west. For Joplin and the rest of the area, we should stay in the lower-40s tonight.

A splendid Sunday is on tap, with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. It will be a bit breezy and we could see some gusts up around 25 mph at times.

A cold front will come through Sunday night, leading to a big pattern change for the upcoming work week. The front itself will pass through dry Sunday night, but off and on light showers and drizzle will be possible most of the week—though no day will be a total washout.

We’re looking at a stretch of below normal temperatures (low to mid-60s) that will last all of next week into next weekend and beyond.