We are in for a breezy and cold night tonight. The wind chill could be near 20 at times tonight and especially tomorrow night. We’re expecting a hard freeze both Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. We should be back to around 80 though by the weekend.

Look for low temperatures tonight to fall about 30 degrees. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 20s for lows tonight. We have seen an area of high pressure move across the northern plains. This has given us a north wind all day today. Temperatures are only in the 20s right now in Hastings, Nebraska. There is a low around the Great lakes which is allowing all of this cold air to flood in from Canada. As a result we will see cool temperatures through tomorrow.

Futurecast shows the wind picking up again tomorrow afternoon is high pressure starts to settle into the Northern plains tomorrow. The wind could be gusting to about 20 miles an hour. It will be cold with a high of only 45.

From there high pressure slides south of us on Wednesday. It is still expected to be very cold but a south wind will set up by Wednesday night. This will keep us from dropping below freezing the rest of the week. In fact we warm into the upper 70s to around the 80 by the weekend. There is a low chance that we could see some rain early next week.