A Freeze Warning is in effect for 1 AM through 10 AM Saturday, April 18th. Lows will be at or just below freezing for several hours tonight. This may well be our last freeze of the season as lows will only fall into the 40s and 50s through the rest of April.

Showers will spread into the Four States late Saturday night and Sunday. This system is coming at us from the southwest so it’s not associated with any cold air. You can expect highs in the 70s for most of next week.