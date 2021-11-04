Freeze Warning in effect this morning; Warming trend kicks off today

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are both in effect this morning until 9 AM, so plan an extra 10-15 minutes to let your cars defrost this morning–and bundle up! We’ll warm into the middle 50s this afternoon with some sunshine, but temperatures will drop into the middle 30s overnight, so patchy frost is possible for some areas tomorrow morning. A warming trend kicks off today, where we’ll see temperatures warm to the upper 60s Sunday, when we set our clocks back one hour. Early next week could see temperatures in the lower 70s before a mid-week rain chance could cool temperatures back to near average by next weekend.