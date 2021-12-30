Foggy Thursday morning; Wintry mix likely by Saturday

Thursday will begin with a Dense Fog Advisory in some parts of the Four States, with visibilities less than a mile in areas primarily east of I-49. We’ll see some sunshine this afternoon as temperatures warm into the middle to upper 50s. Temperatures will only cool into the middle 40s overnight.

The last day of 2021 (Friday) will be warm, breezy and a little rainy. Rain will begin in the afternoon for areas primarily south of I-44, and even some storms are possible southeast of the Four States. Rain will continue on and off overnight and into Saturday morning.

New Year’s Day will see temperatures steadily dropping through the day, and they will get below freezing by lunchtime. A wintry mix is likely through Saturday midday and afternoon, especially north of I-44. Travel impacts will be minimal, but it will be important to stay updated through the weekend.

We’ll see wind chills near 0 on Sunday morning before we warm up again into next week.