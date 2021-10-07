Foggy Thursday morning; Warming up well into the weekend

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The 2021 Nobel Prize for literature is being announced Thursday, an award that has in the past honored poets, novelists and even a songwriter, Bob Dylan.

The Swedish Academy will announce the recipient in Stockholm at about 1 p.m. (1100 GMT; 7 a.m. EDT). Winners are famously hard to predict. This year's favorites, according to British bookmakers, include Kenya's Ngugi wa Thiong'o, French writer Annie Ernaux, Japanese author Haruki Murakami, Canada's Margaret Atwood and Antiguan-American writer Jamaica Kincaid.