Foggy Thursday morning; Warming up well into the weekend

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all of the Four States until 10am today, and some areas could see visibility less than a quarter mile through the morning. This will lift by lunchtime, and clouds will slowly decrease through the afternoon. Winds will begin to pick up out of the south tonight, allowing for temperatures to soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend ahead of our next rain system that could bring us strong to severe storms Sunday night and into Monday–stay tuned for details. We’ll be entering a slightly cooler and wetter weather pattern next week.