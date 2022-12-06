We will be foggy and see some drizzle early today before temperatures drop this afternoon as the surface low moves over the area. We will see rain likely for our Wednesday and Thursday with the further possibility of some excessive rainfall.

Temperatures this morning were in the mid to upper 40s and even the low 50s farther south. Dewpoints were at or near current temperatures which indicates that we are saturated at the surface causing the fog and drizzle. With kids headed to school the fog will continue and we will see temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and around 50 so bundle up and be careful of limited visibility.

We have the surface low located just off to our southwest and a stalled stationary boundary providing some surface moisture convergence allowing our dewpoints to rise to actual temperatures and generate our fog as well as our drizzle. This system will move off to the northeast today and drop our temperatures into the afternoon as well. Our rain chances will increase into Wednesday afternoon with the tailing cold front off of the same system. Even later into Wednesday we will see our next system materialize to the west through lee cyclogenesis. This system will move through on Thursday and bring us even more rain especially early in the day before we dry out later on Thursday. Excessive rainfall will be possible with the slight risk area moved farther west where more drought is still being experienced.

Today expect a high around 52 with patchy fog and drizzle with temperatures dropping. Tonight we will see more fog late with a cool and calm night late. We will see rain chances for the next couple of days before we dry out Friday and then see more rain for the weekend.