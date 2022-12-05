It is a little foggy out tonight along with some drizzle. That will linger into tomorrow morning. Then rain is picking back up again by the Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

There is a weak boundary trying to push through tonight. This is what’s giving us the fog and the patchy drizzle. It will also turn the wind around to the northeast. Most of the rain has been across the southeast us but we will see this track lift back to the north by Wednesday bringing the chance for showers again. Tonight just look for patchy drizzle and a spotty shower. As that low starts to move through on Tuesday the rain will stay to the south of us. It will be cloudy through tomorrow though. Look for a high of 55 with patchy fog early. We will see a Northeast wind becoming northwest.

Then look for that track to lift northward into the Four States for Wednesday. This will bring us the better chance of more widespread rainfall Wednesday and to Wednesday night. That rain will even last into Thursday but temperature will be warm enough that it is the in the form of rainfall this week though.

We’ll see the chance for rain returning again later in the weekend.