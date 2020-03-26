Focus For Severe Storms North Of Joplin Thursday Night







Most of the Four States will be dry tonight but we will see a few isolated storms. Mainly north of a line from Girard through Lamar and Greenfield. We do have a stalled boundary just south of I-70 to our North. This is closer to Kansas City and north of Wichita. This is where the focus will be for showers and storms later tonight. A few of those might make it into parts of Southeast Kansas and Western Missouri. Some of these could also produce large hail and damaging wind.

Again the biggest risk for severe weather will be tomorrow night is closer to Kansas City. We will see a very low and risk for damaging wind and large hail though from I-44 to a North. Look for hives around 80 was scattered afternoon storm. As we head into Friday night and Saturday we will see a few lingering showers as this next low spins its way into the plains.