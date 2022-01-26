Flurries possible tonight; Much warmer by the weekend

Temperatures today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, but clouds will increase by this evening ahead of a small system that will bring some flurries into the Four States between 8pm-12am tonight. Impacts are not expected, and at most, we could see a light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces by Thursday morning. Temperatures will warm into the 40s through the end of the week before soaring well into the 50s this weekend and into early next week. The first day of February is next Tuesday, and the month will begin well above average, but precipitation will be above average, as well, as we are expected to enter into an active weather pattern next week.