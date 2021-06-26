Flood Watches and Warnings Continue









A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas counties until 7 PM Sunday and for our southwest Missouri counties (along with Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford counties in southeast Kansas) until noon Sunday. An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties until 7 AM Sunday. For some areas, these watches may be extended because we are expecting rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Monday evening. Any of these storms may contain heavy rainfall. Additional rainfall amounts from this evening through Monday evening are expected to be in the 1-4 inch range, which could certainly lead to additional flooding, given what we’ve already received.

There will be a few breaks in the action, but we’ll keep a decent chance of showers and storms in the forecast all the way through Thursday. By Friday, activity should become more isolated and much of the area should stay dry come Saturday.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s from tomorrow through next weekend.

