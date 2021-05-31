Flood Watch south of I-44 through Wednesday morning









A Flood Watch has been issued for Benton, Craig, Delaware, Mayes and Ottawa counties until 10 AM Tuesday, and for Barry, McDonald and Newton counties from 4 AM Tuesday until 7 AM Wednesday. A widespread 1-2 inches of rainfall is expected, with the potential for a localized 3-5 inches. Rain may fall at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour at times. Areas north of I-44 should stay at an inch or less for total rainfall.

The most widespread of the rain looks to fall this evening into the first half of Tuesday, before showers and embedded thunderstorms become more scattered. For Wednesday through Saturday, there is only about a 20-30% chance of a shower or thundershower each day, so most areas should stay dry for the mid to late-week period. A better chance for showers and storms will return to the Four States for Sunday and Monday.

As for temperatures, we’ll gradually warm through the week into the weekend. We’ll still be in the upper-60s Tuesday, with mid-70s anticipated for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs should reach the upper-70s Friday, with lower-80s expected from the weekend into Monday.

Hope your June gets off to a great start!