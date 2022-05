KSNF/KODE — Here is a full list of closed roads due to flooding in the area. Closure information obtained from MODoT’s website.

Local counties with closures are listed in alphabetical order below.

Missouri Counties

Barry County

State Route 39 – CLOSED Flat Creek – Flooding reported beginning .042 mile(s) after CRD 2145 E, ending .152 mile(s) after RT EE E. Flat Creek – Flooding reported beginning .152 mile(s) before RT EE E, ending .042 mile(s) before CRD 2145 E.

State Route C – CLOSED Flooding reported beginning .783 mile(s) before RT VV S, ending .088 mile(s) before RT VV S. Flooding reported beginning .088 mile(s) after RT VV S, ending .783 mile(s) after RT VV S.

State Route U – CLOSED Flat Creek – Flooding reported beginning .117 mile(s) before CRD 1135 S, ending CRD 2110 E.RT VV S, ending .088 mile(s) before RT VV S. Flat Creek – Flooding reported beginning CRD 2110 E, ending .117 mile(s) after CRD 1135 S.

State Route Y – CLOSED Flooding reported beginning CRD 2140 E, ending BU 37 S. – WATER OVER ROADWAY Flooding reported beginning BU 37 S, ending CRD 2140 E. – WATER OVER ROADWAY



Flooding in Pierce City as seen on Thursday (5/5)

Barton County

State Route 126 – CLOSED Flooding reported beginning .638 mile(s) after CRD SW 15TH LN S, ending .002 mile(s) after OR 49 S. Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) before OR 49 S, ending .638 mile(s) before CRD SW 15TH LN S

US 160 – CLOSED Flooding reported beginning .065 mile(s) after OR 49 S, ending .224 mile(s) after CST 12TH E. Flooding reported beginning .224 mile(s) before CST 12TH E, ending .065 mile(s) before OR 49 S.



Jasper County

MAIN ST – CLOSED Flooding reported beginning .001 mile(s) after CRD SW 1 LN S, ending .094 mile(s) after RR NEVADA SUB S. Flooding reported beginning .094 mile(s) before RR NEVADA SUB S, ending .001 mile(s) before CRD SW 1 LN S.

State Route 171 – CLOSED Flooding reported beginning .007 mile(s) before CRD 290 S, ending .015 mile(s) after CRD LOCUST RD E. Flooding reported beginning .015 mile(s) before CRD LOCUST RD E, ending .007 mile(s) after CRD 290 S.

State Route 37 – CLOSED Flooding reported beginning .123 mile(s) after CRD IVY RD E, ending .171 mile(s) before RT E E. Flooding reported beginning .171 mile(s) after RT F E, ending .123 mile(s) before CRD IVY RD E.

State Route D – CLOSED Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) after CRD HAWTHORNE RD E, ending .122 mile(s) before RT MM E. Flooding reported beginning .093 mile(s) after CRD MAVERICK RD E, ending .354 mile(s) before CRD 6TH ST E. Flooding reported beginning .354 mile(s) after CRD 6TH ST E, ending .093 mile(s) before CRD MAVERICK RD E. Flooding reported beginning .122 mile(s) after RT MM E, ending .002 mile(s) before CRD HAWTHORNE RD E

State Route H – CLOSED Flooding reported beginning .214 mile(s) after RT J S, ending .158 mile(s) before CRD 150 S. Flooding reported beginning .158 mile(s) after CRD 150 S, ending .214 mile(s) before RT J S.

State Route JJ – CLOSED Flooding reported beginning RT P E, ending RT Z E. Flooding reported beginning RT Z E, ending RT P E.

State Route K – CLOSED Flooding reported beginning .05 mile(s) after CRD 40 S, ending .025 mile(s) after CRD 90 S. Flooding reported beginning .025 mile(s) before CRD 90 S, ending .05 mile(s) before CRD 40 S.

State Route M – CLOSED Flooding reported beginning .456 mile(s) before RT O S, ending .03 mile(s) after RT O S. Flooding reported beginning .03 mile(s) before RT O S, ending .456 mile(s) after RT O S.

State Route O – CLOSED Spring River – Flooding reported beginning .106 mile(s) after CST MAIN ST S, ending .406 mile(s) before CRD KAFIR LN E. Spring River – Flooding reported beginning .406 mile(s) after CRD KAFIR RD E, ending .106 mile(s) before CST MAIN ST S.



McDonald County

State Route CC – CLOSED Flooding reported beginning .103 mile(s) after RT C E, ending .597 mile(s) after CRD ELKHORN RD E. Flooding reported beginning .597 mile(s) before CRD ELKHORN RD E, ending .103 mile(s) before RT C E.



Newton County

State Route W – CLOSED Flooding reported beginning .026 mile(s) after CRD GREEN BRIER DR TO RTW E, ending US 60 E. Flooding reported beginning US 60 E, ending .026 mile(s) before CRD GREEN BRIER DR TO RTW E.



Vernon County