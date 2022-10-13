Temperatures will remain below average today, but the big weather story is the wind. Winds will gust up to 35 MPH out of the west and northwest, and since we’re still so dry, this leads to an enhanced fire hazard. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of the Four States through 8 PM this evening, so please refrain from open burning. This fire risk will likely also be extended into Friday, with more breezy conditions expected.

We’ll warm into the upper 70s tomorrow and Saturday ahead of a small rain chance into Saturday night. Rain chances look to be limited to south of I-44, and most of the Four States will stay dry. This system will gradually cool us below average into next week. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, and lows will drop into the 30s. We will have to monitor a few chances for widespread frost next week.