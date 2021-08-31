Few small rain chances through the week

Like yesterday, temperatures will warm to near 90, but unlike yesterday, the Four States should stay dry from any pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms should stay to our southeast through today and tomorrow, and there are no threats of rain through Thursday and Friday at this time. There could be a small chance for rain on the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend, but it is too early to determine if strength will hold for it to impact us. As always, we’ll keep you updated with all forecast developments!