Few showers and storms today, better chance for rain Thursday and Friday









A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible through tonight. Highs today will be in the mid-80s, with very humid conditions.

Most areas should stay dry Wednesday, though a passing shower or storm can not be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper-80s.

The best chance of showers and storms this week will arrive for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

A few areas showers or storms may linger into Saturday, with highs in the upper-80s.

Most areas should start drying out for Sunday, with highs in the lower-90s.

Monday should feature mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid-90s and heat index values back to around 100 degrees.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!