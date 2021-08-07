Few showers and storms Sunday, some possibly strong to severe









A line of showers and storms across central Kansas will weaken as it approaches the Four States overnight. While a shower or storm can not be ruled out after midnight, expect most areas to stay dry through day break Sunday. It will be a muggy night, with lows in the mid-70s.

Redevelopment of a few showers and storms will be possible Sunday. While not everyone will see rain, it’s possible that storms that do develop will become strong to severe during the afternoon and evening. 60 mph winds, quarter size hail and heavy rainfall are the primary threats. Expect partly cloudy skies outside of any rain. Highs will be in the upper-80s.

Any rain will come to an end by Monday morning at the latest. Highs Monday will be in the lower-90s.

The hottest day of the upcoming week looks to be Tuesday, with a good deal of sunshine, highs in the mid-90s and heat index values around 110 degrees.

A weak cold front may touch off a few showers or storms for Wednesday. While it will still be hot for Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the low to mid-90s, look for the front to lower our dewpoints some, leading to less humidity and heat indices closer to 100.

There are signs of a cooldown by the weekend, with highs back toward the mid-80s for Saturday, with chances for rain beginning to increase once again.

Have a great Sunday!