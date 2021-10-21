Fall weather today; Warmer weekend with rain chances

After yesterday’s cold front, the Four States will feel like fall with high temperatures in the middle 60s for Thursday afternoon.

Winds will shift our of the south late tonight, allowing for tomorrow’s temperatures to warm into the middle 70s.

Rain chances and temperatures will increase into the weekend, with the best chances for rain Saturday morning and again Sunday evening. Sunday’s late storms could produces some strong storms, but the severe threat is low right now. Rainfall totals will likely be higher to our northeast, but a half inch or inch of rain is possible by Monday morning.

Monday will be dry and slightly cooler before rain is possible again Tuesday night and Wednesday morning that could cool us down before Halloween.