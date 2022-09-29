Temperatures will warm into the 70s this afternoon with abundant sunshine and a nice breeze out of the east and southeast. We’ll cool into the 40s overnight, as each morning over the next few days will be jacket weather. High temperatures will warm into the lower 80s as we begin October this weekend. We’ll see more cloud cover into next week with the smallest chance for rain by the middle of next week. Otherwise, conditions to begin October look to be warmer and drier.







