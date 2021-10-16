Fall-like temperatures and mostly sunny skies continue









Clear skies are expected tonight. It will be rather chilly once again, with lows in the lower-40s.

Mainly sunny skies will continue for Sunday through Monday, with highs in the lower-70s, which is typical for this time of year.

A cold front will approach from the west, which will increase the cloud cover for Wednesday. There’s a small chance of a shower or thundershower in the Tuesday night to Wednesday night time frame, but most areas will stay dry.

Highs will cool back to the mid to upper-60s for Thursday and Friday, before returning to the lower-70s once again next Saturday.

Have a great rest of your weekend!