Fall-like for Friday; Warming through the end of November

After a chilly Thanksgiving, temperatures will warm back to near average conditions for Black Friday with abundant sunshine and winds out of the southwest at about 20 MPH. We’ll warm into the lower 60s tomorrow before a cold front approaches us late Saturday. This front will be weak, but it will allow for temperatures to cool back into the middle 50s on Sunday. No rain chances are in the forecast and winds should be calm for this weekend, so it’ll be a good one to get those outdoor decorations up! We’ll warm into the 60s as we end November and begin the last month of 2021 next week.