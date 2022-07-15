Temperatures will again warm to near 100° to end this week, and humidity will also slowly return. Areas in SE Kansas and NE Oklahoma are under a Heat Advisory for Friday due to possible heat indices near 105° this afternoon. Overnight, we’ll cool into the upper 70s with a few clouds and muggy conditions. Temperatures this weekend will warm into the upper 90s as we track a slight rain chance Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Most of this weekend rain system wants to stay to our east, but a few of us will likely see a few spotty showers. Some of us may even hear a few rumbles of thunder, but rainfall totals will still likely stay below a quarter inch across the area. Most will unfortunately stay dry, as we have now entered into a Moderate Drought.

Any rain we do see would provide slight relief with temperatures in the 90s this weekend, but that will not stop another monster heat wave from entering the Four States next week. Tuesday could see the hottest temperatures of the year so far, with a forecast high of 105° already. The dreaded heat index will be even higher than that next week.