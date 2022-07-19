Temperatures will jump over 100° this afternoon and stay there for a while. Heat indices could near 110° in areas closer to Tulsa, that are under an Excessive Heat Warning. Everyone else in the Four States is under a Heat Advisory with a slight heat index over the actual temperature of 104° today.

Overnight, clouds will increase ahead of a weak cold front. As temperatures cool into the upper 70s tomorrow morning, the cold front will pass over the Four States, bringing a small chance for a few showers. Some of us could feel some rain drops into early Wednesday morning, but most will feel dry.

Tonight’s weak system won’t cool us down any, as temperatures will still warm over 100° all week long. This heat wave doesn’t look to go away any time soon, and these above average temperatures could last through the end of July, if not further.