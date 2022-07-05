An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for all of SW Missouri and SE Kansas through Thursday night, as temperatures will near 100° and heat index values will near 110° today, tomorrow and Thursday. Even if you’re not in the warning, the Heat Advisory in effect for NE Oklahoma and NW Arkansas expects heat index values up to 109° each afternoon. Each night will only cool into the upper 70s.

A slight rain chance leads us into Friday night, and this system could briefly cool us into the weekend. Rain should be out of the region by Saturday morning, and temperatures will still warm into the middle to upper 90s. Another rain chance is possible into Monday, but excessive heat is still expected into at least the middle of next week.