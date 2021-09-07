Evening storms possible today; Dry and cooler tomorrow

Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday’s, and it will be breezy, as well–with gusts up to 25 mph. This is ahead of a cold front that will provide the chance for a few storms between 6pm and midnight tonight. Not everyone will see these storms, but some of them could produce stronger wind gusts, so try to secure those outdoor objects before turning in for the night. The cold front will cool us down tomorrow, but it won’t last long. The Four States will warm into the middle 90s again by the weekend.