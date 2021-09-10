Dry weather through the weekend; Warm and breezy at times

Our warming trend continues today, but a nice southwesterly breeze and lower humidity should make conditions a little more comfortable. Much of the same can be expected this weekend, even as temperatures increase just a bit. Dry weather will persist until a cold front passes through the Four States early Wednesday morning, and this will provide the chance for thunderstorms Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The cold front will briefly cool us down–we are expected to warm to above average temperatures yet again by the end of next week.