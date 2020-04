The National Weather Service has issued four new tornado warnings for the Four State area. This includes Jasper County, but does include the City of Joplin. Dade and Barton counties are also under tornado warnings. Lawrence County is under a tornado warning, which does include the City of Mt. Vernon. These tornado warnings are scheduled to expire at 7:30 Tuesday evening.

If you are in the path of these storms, SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY.