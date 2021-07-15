Dry Until Late Thursday Afternoon; Flash Flood Watch in Effect

Most of your Thursday will be dry, but areas in SE Kansas could see some isolated storms in the early afternoon. Everyone will start to see scattered to widespread showers and storms after about 6 p.m. or so, and it would stick with us on-and-off overnight and into tomorrow (Friday). Some of these storms could be loud and wake you up early tomorrow morning. We could also see strong wind gusts up to 50-60 mph and some localized heavy downpours that could give some areas 1-3″ of rain overnight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of SE Kansas and Vernon, Barton, Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties in Missouri until 1 p.m. Friday.

Friday has the best chance for rain over the Four States, but Saturday and Sunday should see a good amount of dry time. Temperatures will cool down behind this system–only in the middle 80s by the end of the weekend.