Dry Through Tuesday, Slight Risk for Severe Weather Late Tuesday Night









Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday. It will be just a touch cooler than it was today, but highs should once again reach the mid-70s. Winds will also ramp up again for Monday—we could see gusts to 30 mph at times.

We’ll see more cloud cover for Tuesday with breezy conditions, but we should stay dry until Tuesday night. A cold front will touch off showers and thunderstorms across much of the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Four States area in a slight risk for severe weather during this time.

After the front passes, we’ll cool back to average for Wednesday and Thursday—which is highs in the mid to upper-60s.

We’ll climb back into the 70s by next weekend in what has been a mostly above average pattern for our temperatures.

There is a system passing through next Sunday which could touch off a shower or thunderstorm, but we’ll fine-tune details on that as things get closer.