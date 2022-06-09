Thursday will see sunshine, calm winds and high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Clouds will increase overnight, and storms are likely to move through the Four States after 3 AM Friday. These storms will hold a wind, hail and flooding threat through about 8 AM, and there will likely be enough lightning and thunder to wake you up a little early tomorrow. Make sure to stay weather aware and monitor this risk through your Friday morning commute. Rainfall totals could be close to 3 inches in some areas.

Clouds will slowly decrease through Friday afternoon as we warm into the lower 80s after a stormy start to the day. We’ll see a lot of sunshine and no chances for rain through the weekend and into next week. Those temperatures will warm well into the 90s through this time period.